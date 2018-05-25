When did USC first contact Josh Belk? He sets the record straight

As with any high-profile transfer, former Clemson defensive lineman Josh Belk was the subject of some behind-the-scenes reports.
Earlier this week, the website ClemsonInsider reported via a source there was contact between Belk and South Carolina prior to him receiving his full release from Dabo Swinney. Belk said nothing could be farther from the truth.
"Oh no, no. None of that," Belk said. "When I got my transfer, I got my information and I got a picture of it and got my attorney to send it to their (USC) compliance and their coaches down there. I waited until they reached out to me. That's why I went to the attorney. I didn't know any of the rules. He read up on the rules and was like, 'Don't do nothing until I get back with you.' So, that's what I did. I waited until I was cleared by everything so nothing could come back and bite me."
"That's just something that can put fuel on the fire to get at me trying to make it seem like I did something," Belk continued. "I know I'm a rightful person so I'm going to stick by the book on that type of stuff."
He made his second unofficial visit of the week Thursday, spending time at Georgia with head coach Kirby Smart and members of his staff. That visit came one day after he visited USC and sat down with Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp.
"How I can come straight in there and be a guy," Belk said was the message he got from Smart. "That's always exciting to hear. I spent about 30-45 minutes talking to Coach Smart. Once all the coaching staff got back from the Atlanta Falcons practice, I talked to all of them."
Belk said it was made clear to him by Smart there's a spot for him on the Bulldog defensive line if he wants it.
"He really wants me. They signed two defensive tackles within the last two years. With me coming in, and they play like some three gap, four gap defense, with my versatility I can play any of those positions down there. I can change my positions on the spot and still be as effective at one position as any other one."
Belk said he also toured the facilities and the campus and was impressed. Not too long after that visit, Belk said he talked on the phone with Muschamp and USC defensive line coach Lance Thompson. He said up to 25 schools have contacted him this week but right now he has not other visits in mind.
"We're trying to take it slow this time. Last time I kind of like went fast with it." Belk said.
He plans to make a decision no later than Aug. 1.
