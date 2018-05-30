Everything 'moving in the right direction' with North Carolina linebacker, Gamecocks

South Carolina native linebacker Derek Boykins (6-foot-1, 224 pounds), who now plays at Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, N.C., will make his official visit to USC this weekend. The Gamecocks have been steadfast in their recruitment of Boykins, an effort led by Will Muschamp, and it's paid off with USC sitting in the pole position as Boykins races toward a decision.
"Everything is moving in the right direction with me and South Carolina," Boykins said. "The fact that they really need me for me. I'm a real need for them, that's a big thing. I'm feeling good about the visit. I'm going to really sit down and talk to Coach Muschamp. We're going to play around and everything but we'll really get down and talk about football and where I stand with them."
Boykins said he talks with Muschamp practically every day, and if he's not talking to Muschamp he's talking with lead recruiter Coleman Hutzler. He said he also talks with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables about every day, and Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt also is recruiting him hard.
Boykins also has an official visit set with Kentucky for June on 8 and an unofficial visit to Clemson on June 13. He also plans to take an unofficial visit to Tennessee the week after Clemson.
Boykins said he is looking at making his decision before the Fourth of July.
"Whenever I feel it, I'm going to do it," he said. "It might be this weekend. It might be the week after that. Whenever I feel it I'm going to do it. Right now I don't think (he'll commit this weekend) but we'll see. I really ain't got no number one. The most pull probably would be....I really don't know. Whenever I feel it I'm going to do it."
Boykins lived in Beaufort until the age of 6 and has said he grew up a Gamecock fan.
