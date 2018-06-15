Hometown prospect, a top USC target, hears Georgia's pitch

Westwood defensive back Cam Smith competed at Georgia's camp this week and he walked out of Athens with an offer from Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs join South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina in his top four.
"When he (Smart) said it, I was thinking, 'This is a big one, a great Power 5 school in the SEC,' " Smith said. "He said he liked my mentality, like when plays didn't go my way and stuff like that. When somebody caught a ball on me, I was mad about it and I was trying to figure out whatever happened, what I did wrong. They liked my mentality a lot. That was one of the main reasons they offered me. They had already seen my tape, so they knew what I can do and they loved the way I came up and tackled as a corner."
Smith already knew about the Georgia football program, but he got the chance to check out some academic things and was impressed by that as well.
"Their program is great," he said, "but their school is way better. They are top five in public universities in the business school, so that was a great thing to know because I want to major in sports management."
Smith has also camped at USC and he has visited Tennessee. He will go to North Carolina this weekend for the Freak Show camp and East Carolina the following weekend.
The Gamecocks continue to show strong interest, Smith said, with regular contact from the coaches. He was at USC on Friday with Westwood for the Will Muschamp 7-on-7 tournament. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was among the coaches to interact with Smith.
"Coach [Will] Muschamp texts me and my mom almost every day talking about the academics and the progress on the new football operations (building) and all the stuff like that," Smith said. "He keeps us updated on everything basically. I stay in touch with Coach T-Rob a lot, too."
Smith has set Aug. 17 for his announcement and he doesn't have a favorite among his four. He said his plan is to sign and graduate early.
Last season Smith had 61 tackles and three interceptions. He is also used in the return game and plays slot receiver on offense.
