Staley on Gray: ‘Looking for her not to miss any action’

It appears Allisha Gray’s knee injury was only a scare.
South Carolina’s junior guard should be fine for the Gamecocks’ next NCAA tournament game, coach Dawn Staley said on her “Carolina Calls” show on Tuesday. “She’s much better than she was two days ago,” Staley said. “We’re looking for her not to miss any action.”
Gray was walking without assistance at a pep rally just before the show.
It’s a huge sigh of relief for USC, which is already missing All-American center Alaina Coates due to an ankle injury. Gray, who can light it up when she puts her mind to it, was playing her best stretch of the season before she went down against Arizona State.
Gray collapsed after a non-contact injury and was holding the side of her knee. She was carried off the court and while she returned to the bench, she did not return to the game.
USC survived a Sun Devils rally and advanced to its fourth straight Sweet 16. The Gamecocks play 12-seed Quinnipiac at 4 p.m. Saturday in Stockton, Calif., with the winner advancing to an Elite Eight matchup with the Florida State-Oregon State winner.
