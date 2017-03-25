Elite Again: Gamecocks romp Quinnipiac out West

This was no day for Cinderellas.
The pumpkin smashed, the slipper shattered. The Quinnipiac Bobcats were the story of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and No. 1 seed South Carolina wasn’t about to become another chapter in the round of 16.
The Gamecocks became Quinnipiac’s end note Saturday, and not with much subtlety.
South Carolina had 16 points before Quinnipiac got on the board at the Stockton Regional. The final score of 100-58 was more formality than anything else as the fully in-gear Gamecocks (30-4) romped to an Elite Eight matchup with the winner of Florida State-Oregon State.
USC led Quinnipiac (29-7) by 15 after a quarter and 18 at halftime.
Kaela Davis led the way with 28 points, and she and Allisha Gray each combined for 25 points before halftime. A’ja Wilson had 24 points, 18 at halftime, and had a trio of steals to ignite fast breaks and push the lead past 20.
The Gamecocks played stifling defense from the start, holding the Bobcats scoreless for the first seven minutes and allowing only seven points on 18 possessions in the opening frame.
This is the third Elite Eight in program history, and South Carolina is going for its second Final Four. The Gamecocks play again on Monday at a time to be announced.
This story will be updated.
