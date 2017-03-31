One win away: Gamecocks advance past Stanford and into championship game

For the first time in program history, South Carolina will play for the national title.
The Gamecocks rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to top Stanford 62-53 Friday night at the American Airlines Center in a national semifinal game.
USC will face the winner of UConn and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Sunday for the national title on ESPN.
South Carolina outscored Stanford 42-24 in the second half, including 21-8 in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks were led by Allisha Gray, who scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half. South Carolina All-American A’Ja Wilson scored 13 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.
USC opened the second half on a 19-4 run, taking a 35-33 lead on a Bianca Cuevas-Moore 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks led the rest of the way with Stanford getting as close as three points twice in the fourth quarter.
#ForevertoThee! SEE YOU SUNDAY #GAMECOCKS!! #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/sSqCnwux12— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) April 1, 2017
"You get a chance to do something very few get to do, play for a national championship" - @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/Oqqaxo0y9Q— GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) April 1, 2017
Comments