March 31, 2017 9:27 PM

One win away: Gamecocks advance past Stanford and into championship game

By Matt Connolly

DALLAS

For the first time in program history, South Carolina will play for the national title.

The Gamecocks rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to top Stanford 62-53 Friday night at the American Airlines Center in a national semifinal game.

USC will face the winner of UConn and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Sunday for the national title on ESPN.

South Carolina outscored Stanford 42-24 in the second half, including 21-8 in the third quarter.

The Gamecocks were led by Allisha Gray, who scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half. South Carolina All-American A’Ja Wilson scored 13 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.

USC opened the second half on a 19-4 run, taking a 35-33 lead on a Bianca Cuevas-Moore 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.

The Gamecocks led the rest of the way with Stanford getting as close as three points twice in the fourth quarter.

