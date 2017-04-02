USC Women's Basketball

April 2, 2017 9:20 PM

USC flag flies above South Carolina State House

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Little time was wasted in celebrating the South Carolina women’s basketball team’s triumph in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

In addition to the festivities in Dallas, where the Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 67-55, the university’s flag was hoisted above the South Carolina State House on Sunday night.

USC joins its Palmetto State brethren, Coastal Carolina and Clemson, in winning a national championship and having it celebrated with the flying of the university’s flag above the State House. The Chanticleers won the College World Series and the Tigers prevailed in the College Football Playoff.

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley was influential in flying the flags of Coastal Carolina and Clemson, but unlike USC, those schools waited until the following day to have their banner’s raised above the State House.

Following the South Carolina women’s win, current S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, a USC alum, posted “#ForEverToThee #NationalChampions @GamecockWBB - Let's raise the flag on the Dome tonight!”

Related content

USC Women's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The scene in Five Points: Fans celebrate national title

View more video

Sports Videos