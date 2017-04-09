Road near Colonial Life Arena to be named after Dawn Staley

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that a Columbia road will be named after USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.
Dawn Staley Way will be near Colonial Life Arena on Lincoln Street from Pendleton Street to Assembly Street.
Benjamin made the announcement Sunday on the steps of the State House as the Gamecocks celebrated their national championship. Staley gladly accepted the honor.
“It’s incredible what the state and our city have done for our team,” Staley said.
Thousands turned out for the parade along Main Street and the celebration that followed.
Staley became head coach of USC’s basketball program in 2008.
"We Made It" status: the block leading to Colonial Life Arena is now hereby named "Dawn Staley Way"! @dawnstaley @GamecockWBB #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/v5jN8IFkjb— Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) April 9, 2017
