USC’s Allisha Gray taken fourth in the WNBA Draft

South Carolina women’s basketball guard Allisha Gray was taken fourth in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Gray averaged 13 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent in 2016-17. She was a key cog in the Gamecocks squad that overcame the loss of Alaina Coates and won the first national title in program history.

She played only one season in Columbia after transferring from North Carolina. There she was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC player and averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds a game as a sophomore.

Gray and Kaela Davis both declared for the draft as juniors after spending four years in college because of transferring.