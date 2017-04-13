USC’s Kaela Davis goes 10th in the WNBA Draft

South Carolina women’s basketball guard Kaela Davis was taken 10th in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. She’ll join USC teammate Allisha Gray in Texas.
In her lone season in a Gamecocks uniform, Davis score 12.8 points a game and shot 59-of-167 from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 17.4 points a game on 45.6 percent shooting in South Carolina’s NCAA Tournament run to a national title.
Davis was a top-two recruit in the 2013 class and twice earned All-ACC honors before transferring from Georgia Tech. Her father is Antonio Davis, who played more than a decade in the NBA, notably for Toronto and Indiana.
Davis and teammate Allisha Gray both declared for the draft as juniors after spending four years in college because of transferring.
