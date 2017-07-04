Which was the best team: Gamecocks? Tigers? Cubs?

Winning a national championship gets a lot of attention. That’s why the South Carolina women’s basketball team and the Clemson football team are among the seven squads nominated in the Best Team category at this year’s ESPYs. Here’s the case for each team. The winner will be announced at the ESPYS on July 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC, hosted by Peyton Manning.
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS
Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball team won its first national championship, beating Mississippi State in the final game. USC was led by All-American A’ja Wilson, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
CHICAGO CUBS
The Cubs beat the Indians in seven games to win the World Series – their first title since 1908, ending the longest championship drought in Major League Baseball history.
CLEMSON TIGERS
In a rematch, the Tigers beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, staging a furious fourth-quarter rally with quarterback Deshaun Watson hitting Hunter Renfrow for the game-winner.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
The Warriors won their second NBA title in the past three years, beating Cleveland behind series MVP Kevin Durant and avenging a loss to the Cavs in 2016.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
The Penguins defeated Nashville to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Red Wings in 1997-98.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Tom Brady and the Pats overcame a 25-point deficit – the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.
U.S. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
The “final five” won the all-around gold in the Rio Games by more than 8 points – the largest margin under the modern scoring system. They won nine individual medals.
TO VOTE: The ESPYS are awards decided by fans. You can vote by going to ESPN.com/espys/
Comments