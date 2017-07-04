South Carolina's A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley discuss the Gamecocks' national championship, the recruiting process and more.
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson and Dawn Staley discuss the Gamecocks' national championship, the recruiting process and more.

USC Women's Basketball

July 04, 2017 4:50 PM

Which was the best team: Gamecocks? Tigers? Cubs?

From staff reports

Winning a national championship gets a lot of attention. That’s why the South Carolina women’s basketball team and the Clemson football team are among the seven squads nominated in the Best Team category at this year’s ESPYs. Here’s the case for each team. The winner will be announced at the ESPYS on July 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC, hosted by Peyton Manning.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball team won its first national championship, beating Mississippi State in the final game. USC was led by All-American A’ja Wilson, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

CHICAGO CUBS

The Cubs beat the Indians in seven games to win the World Series – their first title since 1908, ending the longest championship drought in Major League Baseball history.

CLEMSON TIGERS

In a rematch, the Tigers beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game, staging a furious fourth-quarter rally with quarterback Deshaun Watson hitting Hunter Renfrow for the game-winner.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

The Warriors won their second NBA title in the past three years, beating Cleveland behind series MVP Kevin Durant and avenging a loss to the Cavs in 2016.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

The Penguins defeated Nashville to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Red Wings in 1997-98.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Tom Brady and the Pats overcame a 25-point deficit – the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

U.S. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

The “final five” won the all-around gold in the Rio Games by more than 8 points – the largest margin under the modern scoring system. They won nine individual medals.

TO VOTE: The ESPYS are awards decided by fans. You can vote by going to ESPN.com/espys/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Jolette Law: 'There's no place like home'

View More Video

Sports Videos