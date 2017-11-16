More Videos

Photographs from the University of South Carolina women's basketball team's climb to the National Championship are featured in the book, 'Here We Go' by David Cloninger
USC Women's Basketball

South Carolina women’s basketball finally invited to White House, but it’s too late

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 09:40 PM

South Carolina’s White House invitation saga finally came to an end.

USC released a statement from Dawn Staley on the matter Thursday night following the Gamecocks 66-36 win over Clemson.

South Carolina was invited to the White House earlier this month, but the Gamecocks will be unable to attend.

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event, but we will not be able to attend,” Staley said. “As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

The White House is holding Collegiate National Champions Day on Friday. The Florida baseball team is among those that will be honored.

South Carolina has a game on Sunday, with a practice scheduled tomorrow.

The Gamecocks won their first national title last season. Staley said in June the team would to if invited. An invitation was reportedly not forthcoming, and after a promise from former Governor Nikki Haley, scheduling still proved problematic.

