Dawn Staley on ending up in UConn region: ‘We always get the short end of the stick’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 265 Dawn Staley tells how the ‘unbelievable’ happened to her Gamecocks Pause 57 South Carolina celebrates and reacts to NCAA seed reveal 252 A’ja Wilson reflects on historic fourth SEC title 42 South Carolina bringing home a historic SEC trophy 63 Dawn Staley gets a new ‘net-lace’ after SEC title 70 Three Gamecocks named to SEC all-tournament team 139 South Carolina makes history with 4th SEC tournament in a row 216 Dawn Staley, USC players preview SEC title clash with Mississippi State 130 ‘Like a fairy tale’: A’ja Wilson, Dawn Staley describe her breaking USC’s all-time scoring record 83 South Carolina tops Georgia, moves into SEC tournament title game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The South Carolina women’s basketball team reacts to hearing its seed and region for the NCAA tournament. Greg Hadley ghadley@thestate.com

