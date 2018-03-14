USC great Alaina Coates' father dies while driving

SHARE COPY LINK Alaina Coates dedicated her last season to her father, Gary Coates Sr., and then gave him her 2014 SEC Championship ring as he was deployed overseas. Gary Coates Sr. died in a vehicle crash on March 13, 2018. Kim Kim Foster-Tobin Lynnette Cantos

