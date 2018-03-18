Sweet 16! A'ja Wilson powers South Carolina past Virginia in her final home game

There was just a hint of bittersweet in the air at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday night, as A'ja Wilson played her final game in a Gamecock uniform at home in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
But for the most part, it was just about the perfect sendoff for the senior All-American, as South Carolina (28-6) defeated Virginia, 66-56, to advance to its fifth straight Sweet 16, with Wilson once again leading the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds, her 23rd double-double of the season.
In a game of run countered by run, the first five combined field goal attempts of the game fell for the Cavaliers and Gamecocks, but the rest of the first quarter proved to be an offensive slog as both defenses crowded the paint and the two teams went more than three minutes without scoring a single point.
After 10 minutes, USC led 15-12 thanks to late jumpers from guards Tyasha Harris and Bianca Jackson. Into the second quarter, however, UVA rallied to take the lead with a 7-0 run, with help from sophomore 6-foot-9 center Felicia Aiyeotan, who dished out an assist and sank a basket in the mini-rally.
However, South Carolina's smaller but more experienced post players attacked Aiyeotan, drawing three fouls before the half to force her to the bench. Once she came out of the game, the Gamecocks went on an 8-3 run to close out the second quarter with a 30-25 lead. Aiyeotan had just two points and four rebounds on the game.
Coming out of the halftime break, USC pushed the lead to 12 as Harris bounced back from a rough 3-point outing in the first round against North Carolina A&T, splashing home a crucial 3-pointer, while Wilson dished out three assists consecutively as the defense swarmed her, leaving her teammates wide open. Harris would end the game with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Virginia guard J'Kyra Brown, however, stopped the run with an 8-2 run fueled entirely by three field goals from the senior Cavalier, who finished with 16 points.
Into the fourth quarter, Virginia closed to within three points thanks to sophomore guard Dominique Toussaint, who had 13 points on the night, but Wilson then proceeded to take over, scoring eight points, with some help from Harris, who sank another 3, and junior guard Doniyah Cliney, who hit her lone field goal of the night, a 3-pointer, to spark a 7-0 run that restored the lead to 12. It never dipped below 10 again.
South Carolina will play the winner of No. 11 Buffalo-No. 3 Florida State in Albany, New York, next Saturday.
