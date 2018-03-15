Is A'ja Wilson the greatest Gamecock ever in any sport?

Is A'ja Wilson truly the GOAT of all GOATs when it comes to South Carolina athletics?
That was the question posed to USC coach Dawn Staley on Thursday as she, Wilson and the rest of the Gamecocks prepare for their NCAA tournament opener against North Carolina A&T.
Just to recap some of Wilson's prolific career before we get to Staley's answer, she is USC's all-time leading scorer for both men's and women's basketball, the only three-time SEC Player of the Year in conference history, a three-time All-American and espnW and USA Today National Player of the Year this season. She has also led the Gamecocks to four straight SEC tournament titles, two Final Fours and a national title in 2017.
So here was Staley's answer, after a thoughtful, dramatic pause.
"Yes! I can say it, because look what she's done," Staley said. "And not just look what she's done, but look where she's taken this program and all the things that are synonymous with her in our program. She's been a part of two Final Fours, one national championship, the history book. Maybe I need to be here another 10 years to figure out what everybody else has done for their respective sports, but to make us a national prominent program, sustained over her four years, is quite incredible."
For what it's worth, Staley is hardly alone in her opinion.
