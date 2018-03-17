Dawn Staley really wants you to stay up late to watch her team play. Tell your boss.

Dawn Staley thinks her Gamecocks are worth staying up late for.
South Carolina and Virginia won't tip off until 9 p.m. Sunday in the second round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
And Staley wants fans to show up, pajamas and all.
She even tweeted an "excuse slip" to take to work on Monday if the late hour leaves you tired.
"This note certifies that _____ came to see us last night," it reads. "It appears that after the women's basketball game, he/she is suffering from exhaustion due to screaming and jumping and cheering."
USC won its first game Friday with a sloppy 63-52 victory against North Carolina A&T.
USC's Sunday night matchup pits Staley against her alma mater, coached by Joanne Boyle.
