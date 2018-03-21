Dawn Staley reacts to news of Virginia head coach opening

Virginia might come calling, but Dawn Staley says she has no interest in the newly vacant head coaching position at her alma mater.
Seven-year UVA coach Joanne Boyle unexpectedly retired Tuesday, just two days after Staley's Gamecocks knocked the Cavaliers out of the NCAA Tournament. Sources with knowledge of the situation told The State on Wednesday that Virginia intends to pursue Staley to take Boyle's spot, which is hardly surprising, given Staley's stature as two-time national player of the year while playing for the Cavs.
But Staley, who signed a contract extension with South Carolina worth $14.05 million over eight seasons last spring, flatly denied any interest in the job.
"Nah, I have no interest in Virginia," she told reporters Wednesday, shortly before USC leaves for Albany to play in the Sweet 16 this weekend.
That being said, Staley acknowledged that her name will be linked to the job until someone else is hired, as it was in 2011, the last time Virginia had an opening. But it was that last time, she said, that is causing her to keep her distance, at least in part.
"I’m sure people are going to link me to the job because it’s my alma mater. But a few years ago kind of left a sour taste in my mouth," Staley said.
At that time, UVA's administration contacted Staley but never offered her the job held by her former coach and good friend, Debbie Ryan. Since then, however, the school has changed athletics directors, hiring Carla Williams, a former women's basketball player at Georgia and the only African-American female AD in the Power 5 conferences, a fact Staley acknowledged.
"There’s new leadership, and leadership that’s been in our league, so she’s very familiar with UVA and I’m sure she’s up to speed with the contributions I made to Virginia," Staley said.
South Carolina faces No. 11 Buffalo in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
