South Carolina battles past feisty Buffalo to advance to Elite Eight

Perfect basketball continues to elude South Carolina, but the Gamecocks continue to make enough plays to keep their season alive. That trend continued Saturday, as USC (29-6) earned a tense 79-63 win over No. 11 seed Buffalo in the Sweet 16.
Senior forward A’ja Wilson led the way as usual for South Carolina, registering 20 points and 12 rebounds. Still, though the Gamecocks never trailed after the first quarter, they were never able to effectively crush the upstart Bulls either, who rode 29 points from junior guard Cierra Dillard to keep the game constantly within reach.
It didn’t help that South Carolina had its second-most turnovers on the season, giving away the ball 26 times, which Buffalo converted into 26 points.
The beginning of the game was particularly sloppy, as the Gamecocks turned the ball over four times in the first five minutes, often in live-ball situations that led to easy transition points for the guard-heavy Bulls. Dillard in particular feasted, collecting 13 points in the first quarter to lead all scorers. After one period, Buffalo led 17-16.
Into the second quarter, however, USC righted itself, committing only four turnovers, most of them travels or fouls that stopped play and prevented Buffalo from converting them into transition buckets. Meanwhile, redshirt junior forward Alexis Jennings exploded after a quiet first quarter of only two points and one rebound to collect 10 and 3, respectively, in the second.
Wilson chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds in the half, and freshman forward Lele Grissett added seven points. All told, South Carolina’s forwards accounted for 33 of its 40 points through one half.
Jennings continued to feast into the second half, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds, while junior guard Doniyah Cliney added 12 points of her own and sophomore point guard Tyasha Harris had 10 points and nine assists.
In the final two quarters, however, the Gamecocks turned the ball over 14 times, marching their 14-of-27 shooting from the field. Into the fourth quarter, Buffalo closed to within five points of USC, but timely 8-for-9 free throw shooting kept the lead intact.
South Carolina will play the winner of No. 1 seed UConn and No. 5 seed Duke to 7 p.m. on Monday.
