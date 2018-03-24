Gamecocks beat Buffalo by going big — literally — with guard-like post players

The stats speak for themselves. A 48-21 edge in rebounds. A 52-30 advantage in the paint. More than two-thirds of the offensive production from forwards.
As sophomore guard Tyasha Harris acknowledged Saturday after USC defeated Buffalo in the Sweet 16, it's not exactly a secret that South Carolina is powered by its post players.
"Our post players are really good, and we try to get the ball to them," Harris said. "If it’s working, why fix it? If it isn't broken, why fix it?"
Even still, the Gamecock bigs took things to another level against the Bulls, expanding their roles and pushing the team to the Elite Eight.
After coach Dawn Staley stressed the importance of guard play before the game on Friday, the frontcourt combo of senior A'ja Wilson and redshirt junior Alexis Jennings had 20 points each while combining for 22 rebounds. Meanwhile, freshman Lele Grissett chipped in seven points, three rebounds and three assists, while sophomore Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added six points and six rebounds.
Afterward, Buffalo guard Stephanie Reid marveled at the leadership and energy of Wilson, especially given her position.
"The guards usually have to have the leadership role on the court, but you can see ... she definitely has energy that's so contagious to her teammates that it puts them in a position to be successful," Reid said.
Wilson herself was asked by a reporter if she felt like an extension of Staley on the floor, directing traffic and motivating teammates like a floor general.
"I don't know, I just feel like my energy really helps my teammates, and that's the biggest thing and that's my goal and whether it's just screaming at one or screaming at everyone or putting the ball in the basket. I feel like that's how I operate to help my team, and I really try to use that in every possession that we have," Wilson said, laughing.
Another USC forward has also taken on a guard-like role as of late — Grissett, who assistant coach Fred Chimel described earlier this year as one of the best ball-handlers on the team. With just four healthy available guards and sophomore Victoria Patrick spending most of her time on the bench, the 6-foot Grissett has transitioned somewhat to the perimeter, a role she actually prefers in some ways.
"I feel very comfortable playing guard. In high school, that's all I played, so when I first came here, adjusting to the post, it was kinda different," Grissett explained. "But now I'm getting back in my type of style, it's kind of easier."
Against an undersized team like Buffalo, Grissett's size and skill as a post player allowed her to overpower smaller defenders, while she had the quickness to stay with guards on the other end of the floor.
Staley often inserted Grissett and Herbert Harrigan into the lineup on Saturday to give her team three forwards. A year after starting four guards for most of the postseason because of injury, the Gamecocks are taking full advantage of their height and length.
"It’s helps with smaller guards who have to guard her, and then she can also dribble off the wing and she can come in and rebound when we need it," Harris said of the three-forward sets. "We adjust, we try something new every game, and it’s worked so far."
That size is also one of the few areas where South Carolina has a distinct advantage over its Elite Eight opponent, Connecticut. When the Huskies and the Gamecocks faced off earlier this season, UConn coach Geno Auriemma admitted to being worried that his team would be slightly undersized, though his team ended up outrebounding and outscoring USC in the paint in that game.
This time around, though, Staley doesn't just like how big her team is, she likes how those bigs are playing.
"(Alexis is) our bull. She's the physicality. She plays a lot of physicality. I don't think we get her the ball enough, especially when she has two feet in the paint. When she does, she's pretty efficient," Staley said. "Kiki is playing tremendous basketball, Lele on the perimeter gave us a bright spot ... It's going to take that kind of effort from multiple people in order for us to continue in this tournament."
South Carolina faces Connecticut on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
