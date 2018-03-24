'It was pretty hard to hide': A’ja Wilson reveals her battle with dyslexia

In a touching and personal essay posted to The Players' Tribune on Saturday, South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson revealed that she has struggled with dyslexia, a common learning disability, hiding her battle for years from her friends and teammates.
However, with the help of her family, academic advisers and coach Dawn Staley, Wilson said she has learned to effectively manage the condition, which causes her to struggle to read.
Wilson said she has struggled with reading since she was a child, but only was diagnosed as a sophomore at Heathwood Hall. After that, her parents and teachers knew, she said, but she purposefully avoided letting her peers know.
"It was pretty hard to hide, but I did a pretty good job. Like, if I’d go to eat with teammates after a basketball game I’d always try and make sure we went to a place where I wouldn’t have to read off a new menu and embarrass myself in front of everybody," Wilson wrote.
Never miss a local story.
Staley knew, though, and in Wilson's sophomore year, she said, the coach began asking her to read scripture before games, a challenge she at first dreaded but came to appreciate over time.
"I’m serious when I say that everything changed after that reading started," Wilson wrote.
Even now, Wilson said, she needs to focus especially hard during games when Staley is drawing up a play during timeouts.
According to the University of Michigan, dyslexia is estimated to affect anywhere between five and 10 percent of the population. Resources and help are available for those who struggle with it, including some tips that Wilson mentions in her essay, such as recording classes instead of taking notes.
The same day as the essay was posted, Wilson led South Carolina with 20 points in a Sweet 16 victory over Buffalo. The Gamecocks will face No. 1 Connecticut next with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Comments