USC's repeat dreams, A'ja Wilson's historic career over as UConn routs Gamecocks

With 2:35 left in the first quarter of the Elite Eight on Monday night, UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson stepped behind a screen and drained a 3-pointer as South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan crashed into her, lunging for the ball, resulting in a foul and four-point play.
It was that kind of night for USC (29-7), which never led against the top-seeded Huskies and simply had no answer on defense for one of the most prolific shooting performances in recent NCAA tournament memory.
With the 94-65 victory, Connecticut advanced to its 11th straight Final Four, extending its own NCAA record. With the defeat, the Gamecocks' hopes for repeating as national champions, as well as the illustrious career of senior forward A'ja Wilson, came to an end.
Within the game's first 10 minutes, things already looked out of reach for South Carolina, which shot 50 percent in the first quarter but could not stop the Huskies offense. UConn early on shot a torrid 5-for-6 from 3-point range and a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.
The second quarter was more competitive, with USC outscoring UConn for much of the period. However, Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield simply could not miss from long range, ending the half with a perfect 5-for-5 mark from beyond the arc.
All the while, USC pounded the ball inside, relying almost entirely on Wilson and redshirt junior forward Alexis Jennings and waiting deep into shot clocks to put up shots, trying to slow the pace and keep UConn's vaunted offense in check.
And while South Carolina did shoot 56 percent for the half, UConn shot 90 percent from 3, often driving into the lane and then kicking the ball back out for open looks.
Into the third quarter, UConn's shooting cooled slightly, but South Carolina did as well, as Dawn Staley's squad shot just 35 percent from the field and made only one 3-pointer. Meanwhile, four other Huskies joined Dangerfield in double digits for scoring.
In the fourth, Connecticut seemed to ease off the gas, only outscoring the Gamecocks 18-16. Still, the Huskies' 93 points marked the highest total against USC this season.
