Deshaun Watson, Frank Martin, others react to A'ja Wilson's remarkable career

South Carolina women's basketball star A'Ja Wilson had her college career come to an end Monday night when the Gamecocks suffered a 94-65 loss to UConn.
Wilson, who will go down as arguably the best athlete in school history, scored 27 points, with eight rebounds in the loss.
She finishes her college career a three-time All-American, with three SEC Player of the Year awards, three SEC titles, four SEC tournament titles and a national title. Wilson is also USC's all-time leading scorer.
Former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson, Gamecocks men's basketball coach Frank Martin and Wilson's former teammate Tiffany Mitchell, as well as several others, took to Twitter to congratulate Wilson on her incredible career.
