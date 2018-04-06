Clean sweep! A'ja Wilson wins Wooden, becomes unanimous National Player of the Year

A'ja Wilson is the unanimous national player of the year for women's basketball.
Wilson was named the winner of the John R. Wooden Award at the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, completing her clean sweep of every national player of the year award, a grand total of seven honors. She also earned the recognition from espnW, USA Today, the Associated Press, the USBWA, the WBCA and the Atlanta Tipoff Club, which awards the Naismith Trophy.
"This is something huge, this is something deeper than basketball," Wilson said on ESPN shortly after she was presented with the Wooden Award. "Even the national championship is a great thing, but this is something deeper than basketball, so I definitely take a lot of pride in this award."
Since 2000, there have been 11 unanimous players of the year, including Wilson. She joins an elite group that includes Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart (twice), Brittney Griner (twice), Maya Moore (twice), Seimone Augustus, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.
▪ espnW National Player of the Year
▪ USA Today National Player of the Year
▪ Wade Trophy for National Player of the Year (WBCA)
▪ Associated Press National Player of the Year
▪ Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year (USBWA)
▪ Naismith Trophy for National Player of the Year
▪ First-Team All-American (USBWA, WBCA, AP, espnW, USA Today, Wooden)
▪ Lisa Leslie Award (Best center in the country)
▪ SEC Player of the Year (Coaches, AP)
▪ First-team All-SEC
▪ SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year
▪ SEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player
