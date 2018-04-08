They both wore No. 22 for USC. Now Alex English has a special message for A'ja Wilson

I remember the first time I met A’ja Wilson. She was an 8th grader at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School where my son was a student. Even at that age she was almost looking me in the eyes. Her dad Roscoe, who I played against in the Columbia city parks, introduced me to her. I could see the pride in his face when he told me that she was going to be a special basketball player. Special is an understatement.
Ever since that time I have kept my eyes and ears tuned in to that name… A’ja.
She has not disappointed.
Not only has she been a great basketball player and leader for our Lady Gamecocks, but she has been an even more awe-inspiring, bright light representing our hometown of Columbia, S.C.
She’s always helping other people. The mark of a special human being. I am not going to list all of her many, MANY amazing accomplishments on the basketball court, you can check the record books for those. I just want people to focus on her outstanding character.
She and I have a few things in common. We are both from the Columbia, South Carolina area, we both happened to play basketball, and we both wore the same number. That number “22” will forever be missing from the South Carolina basketball court, but will forever be blowing through the rafters of Colonial Life Arena for as long as USC has basketball.
Something else that we share, and the most important, is the role that our Grandmothers played in our lives, imprinting their Grandma love on us. Grandma love is some of the best love you will ever have. They made us understand the importance of walking in the world with a confident humility, never judging, teaching you to never give up, and always wanting to help.
All qualities of ... A’ja.
She recognizes that her fans, whether they are family, or complete strangers, are very important to her growth as a worldly person. She never turns down an autograph, picture, or hug. She has an infectious smile that makes you want to get up and dance with her.
I think that I can speak for every Gamecock fan in saying that you will always be special in our hearts. You inspire us to be better human beings, and I for one can’t wait for you to make your “A’ja” impression on the rest of the world.
I am honored that WE shared the No. 22.
I am honored to have such an amazing ambassador represent the state of South Carolina.
I am honored that I got to witness the career of The University of South Carolina’s greatest basketball player ... A’ja Wilson.
Thank you.
