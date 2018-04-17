Another South Carolina guard announces her transfer from program

South Carolina women's basketball sophomore guard Victoria Patrick is transferring away from the Gamecocks to North Florida, she announced Tuesday.
An Orlando, Florida, native, Patrick played in 34 of 36 games this season for USC, averaging 10 minutes and 1.6 points per contest. She attempted the fifth-most 3-pointers on the team, making them at a 23 percent clip. Her overall production was only a slight increase from her freshman season, when she averaged 6.2 minutes and 1.3 points in 24 games.
Coming to South Carolina as part of the class of 2016, Patrick was a three-star recruit rated as the 22nd best guard in the country by ESPN. She chose USC over Xavier, Syracuse, Penn State and Miami.
Had she chosen to stay, Patrick would have faced fierce competition for playing time in 2018-2019, as the Gamecocks return starting guards Tyasha Harris, Bianca Jackson and Doniyah Cliney, and add transfer Te'a Cooper and highly-touted freshman Destanni Henderson to the frontcourt mix.
Senior Bianca Cuevas-Moore also announced last week she would transfer from USC, heading to West Virginia for her fifth year. On Monday, the Gamecocks also added a late freshman signee in Charleston native Elysa Wesolek.
Dawn Staley now has 11 scholarship players on her roster for the 2018-2019 season, with the ability to offer four more, though the Gamecocks have not had a full 15-player roster in three years. Still, USC is in the market for transfers, including as a finalist for Texas A&M grad transfer Anriel Howard.
