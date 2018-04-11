South Carolina women's basketball player heading to the Big 12 as graduate transfer

One of the key pieces of South Carolina's women's basketball national championship team is moving on.
West Virginia announced Bianca Cuevas-Moore will be joining the team as a graduate transfer. She was injured the whole 2017-18 season for the Gamecocks.
According to the school's release: "Cuevas-Moore is projected to complete her degree at USC this spring and is expected to be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer."
Cuevas-Moore injured her ACL during the 2017-2018 preseason, and after suffering a setback early in the year, she was shut down for the season, the team announced in December. Before that, she was a starter for most of USC's 2017 postseason run to a national championship and averaged 8.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game in her junior season.
"Bianca is an impact player," her new coach Mike Carey said in a release. "She's someone that we initially recruited, so we saw her play a lot in high school. I'm very excited for what she brings to our team at both the one and the two."
Cuevas-Moore's departure clears up a bit of a logjam at guard. USC is set to return starters Tyasha Harris and Bianca Jackson, plus former top-15 recruit and Tennessee transfer Te'a Cooper. USC is also adding point guard Destanni Henderson, currently ranked No. 9 in the country in the 2018 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.
