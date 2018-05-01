Dawn Staley and USC are in the mix for Clemson grad transfer

Add another potential transfer to the list of players Dawn Staley and South Carolina women's basketball reportedly have their eyes on this offseason. This latest student-athlete, however, is unique in that she's coming from USC's biggest rival.
Clemson's Nelly Perry, a 5-foot-10 guard from Camden, New Jersey, recently took an official visit with the Gamecocks and "really enjoyed it," according to a tweet from her former club team, Philly Freedom Stars.
Perry led Clemson in points and assists per game her junior season, but her senior campaign was derailed before it even began due to a shoulder injury. At the time, the plan was for her to return for a fifth season in 2018-2019, but this offseason, Clemson fired coach Audra Smith after she compiled a 52-99 record in five seasons with the Tigers. She was replaced by former Florida coach Amanda Butler.
Smith and Staley are close friends dating back to their time as teammates at Virginia.
Perry came to Clemson as a four-star player, according to ProspectsNation.com, ranked 136th in her class. Over three seasons, she averaged 11.04 points over 82 games.
Other transfers South Carolina is known to have inquired about include Texas A&M forward Anriel Howard and TCU guard Amber Ramirez.
Comments