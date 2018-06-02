Dawn Staley helps family in need with a 'sentimental' memento from her late mother

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has credited her mother, Estelle, with shaping her into the person she is today, guiding her through childhood in Philadelphia and keeping her on the straight and narrow, allowing her to flourish as a basketball star.
Estelle Staley also played a large role in her daughter taking on the USC job — she grew up in South Carolina and suffered a stroke shortly before Staley took the job in 2009. But in August 2017, Estelle Staley died after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
On Saturday, Dawn Staley used a memento from Estelle to help a family in need.
Staley posted to Twitter, asking her 70,000 followers to help her find someone in need who could use a "sentimental wheelchair that was used by my mother."
Within 15 minutes, Twitter user Audrey Davis (@LUVYCC) responded, saying her father had recently had a stroke but her family did not have a wheelchair. Staley quickly responded, telling Davis that she would leave the wheelchair at the Gamecocks' team office for her to pick up.
"Look forward to sharing the love from my family to yours," Staley wrote.
