Date set for South Carolina's next matchup with UConn

As expected, South Carolina women's basketball will get another shot at UConn in the 2018-2019 season, traveling to Storrs, Connecticut, on Feb. 11, 2019, the Huskies announced Wednesday.
The February matchup will mark the eighth meeting all-time between the Gamecocks and the Huskies, all of which UConn has won. It will also be the fifth consecutive season in which the two programs have faced off — in 2017-2018, Connecticut downed USC twice, first at Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 1 and then in Albany, New York on March 26 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
"It started up there (in 2015), it ends here," coach Dawn Staley said of the remaining games scheduled in the series before the Feb. 1 game. "I want to continue it ... as long as we're competitive. I know they like to play a competitive nonconference schedule and I think we'll be competitive for a very long time."
"We’ve got two more," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after that game. "Next year at our place and then the last one is here, and from what I gather, there’s interest on both sides (in extending the series)."
With the addition of UConn, Carolina's 2018-2019 schedule continues to take shape — nonconference games with Baylor, Maryland and Purdue have all previously been announced, and the home and away SEC matchups have been set, though no dates have been announced for those games.
Women's Basketball 2018-2019 games
Away
Purdue (Dec. 16, 2018)
Arkansas (TBA)
Auburn (TBA)
Florida (TBA)
Kentucky (TBA)
LSU (TBA)
Mississippi State (TBA)
Tennessee (TBA)
Texas A&M (TBA)
UConn (Feb. 11, 2019)
Home
Baylor (TBA)
Maryland (TBA)
Alabama (TBA)
Florida (TBA)
Georgia (TBA)
Kentucky (TBA)
Mississippi State (TBA)
Missouri (TBA)
Ole Miss (TBA)
Vanderbilt (TBA)
Comments