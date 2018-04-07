2018 Masters update: The top four at Augusta National right now is ridiculous

Patrick Reed, the leader of the 82nd Masters at the halfway point, hadn’t even teed off Saturday before some big names were making up ground quickly.
Reed (9-under) and Marc Leishman (7-under) teed off at 2:30 p.m. in the final pairing at Augusta National Golf Club, but the early story were the stars behind them. By the time Reed and Leishman hit their first shots, Bubba Watson had birdied Nos. 2 and 3 to move to 4-under, Rick Fowler had eagled No. 2 to go to 4-under and Jon Rahm had birdied Nos. 1 and 2 to get to 3-under.
Former Dutch Fork golfer and Columbia native Dustin Johnson teed off at 2:10 playing with Jordan Spieth. He birdied No. 2 to move into a tie for fourth at 4-under, along with Spieth, Watson, Fowler, McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
Tiger Woods had three birdies and three bogeys on the way to an even par round of 72 Saturday. He is 4-over for the tournament and tied for 42. Both of Woods bogeys came on par-5s.
Aiken native Kevin Kisner birdied Nos. 2, 3 and 13 and was 2-under for the day with five holes to play.
How to watch on TV
Television: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Free live Masters stream
Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.
Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play on Saturday and Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage. Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are one of the Masters featured groups available online.
Saturday Masters tee times
a = amateur
10 a.m. — Paul Casey
10:10 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:20 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
10:30 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
10:40 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
10:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
11 a.m. — a-Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer
11:10 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim
11:20 a.m. — Brian Harman, Daniel Berger
11:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
11:40 a.m. — Branden Grace, Jason Day
11:50 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley
12 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
12:10 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples
12:30 p.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh
12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li, Russell Henley
12:50 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin
1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson
1:10 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker
1:20 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm
1:30 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith
1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
1:50 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen
2 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
2:10 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy
2:30 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
