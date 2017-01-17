White Knoll standout, USC baseball commitment dies

White Knoll sophomore and South Carolina baseball commit Brett Williams died Tuesday, according to family friends on social media.
The cause of Williams’ death is unknown at this time. He was taken to a hospital Monday after having trouble breathing.
Williams, a 6-foot, 185-pounder, committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5.
Williams saw time as a freshman for White Knoll at both first base and on the mound.
“2day our community lost a great kid, a great son, a great teammate, and a coaches dream. Our heart aches 4 Williams family. God Bless them!” USC coach Chad Holbrook posted on Twitter.
Friends and teammates of Williams gathered Tuesday afternoon at Northside Baptist Church where Williams attends and is involved with the church’s student ministry.
Go rest high #22— Chad Holbrook (@cholbrook2) January 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to the @WKHSBaseball family. Unspeakable tragedy. We are here for you— Brian Hucks (@bhucks17) January 17, 2017
Brett was my dude. He was like my little brother....— 1️⃣0️⃣ Gauge (@jjeffcoat11) January 17, 2017
Praying for the family of Brett Williams and the WK Baseball program. #Family— The Players (@LexBBallPlayers) January 17, 2017
Thoughts and prayers to @CoachAssey15 and @WKHSBaseball. Sick to my stomach & hits really close to home. @BaseballBengals is here for you.— Banks Faulkner (@BanksFaulkner) January 17, 2017
Our prayers go out to the family of Brett Williams, their loss & the people that are most effected by the untimely passing of this young man— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) January 17, 2017
Our prayers are extended to the Williams and @WKHSBaseball family. Brett was a remarkable human being.— Stratford Baseball (@StratHSBaseball) January 17, 2017
-Blake Roland and Stratford Family
Please keep @WhiteKnollHigh @WKHSAthletics and the friends and family of Brett Williams in your thoughts.— Lexington One (@LexingtonOne) January 17, 2017
The Highlander community extends our thoughts and prayers to the White Knoll HS family.— HHES Athletics (@AthleticsHHES) January 17, 2017
