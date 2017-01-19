Autopsy results for White Knoll player point to illness

Initial results of an autopsy performed on White Knoll baseball player Brett Williams, 16, are currently pending until further testing and studies can be conducted, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a release on Thursday.
Williams died Tuesday at Palmetto Richland Children’s Hospital. Fisher said all the information obtained indicates Williams’ death was related to a recent illness. He tested positive for Influenza B on Saturday. Following this initial diagnosis, his symptoms worsened significantly until his death.
It is expected to be several weeks until all test results are available and a final cause of death can be determined.
Williams was a sophomore pitcher and infielder for the Timberwolves and committed to South Carolina on Jan. 5.
“We didn’t lose a teammate, we lost a brother. He was more than just a player on the team. He was a guy you wanted to be around,” White Knoll senior Jacob Jeffcoat said this week. “He was younger than us, but he is the guy everyone wanted to be. We played the same position so we were always pushing each other to be our best. He was just a great guy, and the team is going to miss him.”
A visitation for Williams will be held Friday at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, where Williams attended and was involved in the church’s youth ministry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Body Shop Athletics Cross Training Ministries of Lexington and Northside Baptist Church. Donations to the Brett Williams Fund can be made http://bodyshopathletics.com/brett-williams-fund/.
White Knoll coach Charles Assey said the team plans to honor Williams during the season. Williams’ No. 22 has already been cut into the grass behind the plate at White Knoll’s baseball stadium.
Lexington baseball coach Brian Hucks said no one will wear Williams’ No. 22 for the Wildcats this season in remembrance of Williams.
