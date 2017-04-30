High School Sports

April 30, 2017

Gamecocks commit Sightler ties state record with 21 strikeouts

By Lou Bezjak

Josiah Sightler had a game to remember on Saturday to keep the Swansea’s baseball season alive.

The Swansea pitcher and South Carolina commit tied a state-record with 21 strikeouts in the 11-2 victory over Bluffton in an elimination game in the Class 3A playoffs.

Sightler, a junior, tied Waccamaw’s Wesley Welchel’s for a seven-inning game set in 2004. Jonesville’s Carl Rochester has the nine-inning mark with 24 set in 1950.

“I didn’t really think of it until the game was over and everyone was talking about it,” Sightler said. “Then that’s when I realized what I had did. My key pitch was my fastball and I was spotting it up pretty well. My curveball came in big too when I needed to get ahead.

The left-hander allowed just four hits and walked one in the victory. Sightler also hit a homer in the game.

The Tigers will travel to Lake City on Monday for the district title and need to beat the Panthers twice.

