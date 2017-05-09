Heises get a chance to build program from scratch at Gray

Kevin Heise thought about going to an established soccer program when it was apparent his days of coaching at Brookland-Cayce were done.
But Heise was intrigued by the possibility from building a soccer program from almost the ground up and that was one of the reasons he and his wife Emily ended up at Gray Collegiate. The two were introduced as Gray’s new boys and girls soccer coaches at a press conference Tuesday.
"Other positions I could have pursued were attractive from a soccer standpoint and teaching," Kevin Heise said. "None had the opportunity that Gray afforded as far building it basically from scratch. My predecessors have laid a good foundation.
“This is a chance for us to take it to new heights. I knew I could go certain places and win 20 to 25 games and be in contention for the state title. But at a lot of those places, it has already been done. It has never been done here."
Gray Collegiate competes in Class 2A and is in its third year of existence. Both War Eagle soccer teams made the playoffs this season, their first of eligibility in the South Carolina High School League.
"We want to win now. We don’t want this to be a three or four year project," Heise said. "We want to get kids in and invest in them right now, starting with our summer programs. There is no secret to high school athletics. You got to put in the time and prepare."
Heise resigned from B-C last month after a lengthy battle stemming from in-class incident. He was placed on administrative leave Feb. 10 and held out hope for a couple weeks that he would be reinstated.
But when it was clear that wasn’t going to happen he looked for his next landing spot. Talks between Heise and Gray Collegiate began last month. Gray Collegiate administration said there was no reservations about bringing Heise on to coach despite how things played out at B-C.
Gray Collegiate Director of Operations Todd Helms was a former board member on Lexington 2 school district, worked at Brookland-Cayce and said Heise’s track record on and off the field speaks for itself.
Heise won 454 games, 15 region titles and was named the state’s coach of the year twice.
The hire of the Heises brings excitement and notoriety to the War Eagles program, which has attracted some top level talent to its basketball teams.
Gray Collegiate is in the same Lexington 2 School District as B-C so if players decide to follow their former coaches they wouldn’t have to move outside the school district. Some already have expressed interest and visited the school.
"Parents will have to do what is best for their children and I will stay out of that as much as I can," Heise said. "But people are going to look because we are here."
Emily Heise still has some unfinished business at her old job. The Bearcats play for the Class 3A championship Saturday against Indian Land. Brookland-Cayce is looking for its first title since 2005 when Heise was a player there.
Heise said she told her team she would be leaving after Monday’s win over Bishop England.
"They realize it was difficult at B-C with Kevin and my brother coaching the varsity team. They probably wish I hadn’t decided to go this route," Emily Heise said. "But today, tomorrow and through Saturday we still have that goal of winning a state championship.
“I am going to put my heart and soul into winning that game on Saturday."
