Back-to-back: Chapin boys bring home soccer title

A late start, weather delay and heavy downpour weren’t going to derail the Chapin boys soccer team Friday night.
The Eagles braved all of those circumstances on their way to a 2-0 win over Eastside for the Class 4A Boys Soccer championship at Irmo’s W.C. Hawkins Stadium.
It was Chapin’s second straight state title and fourth in school history.
“This team battled all year and struggled with mental toughness and discipline,” Chapin coach Ben Bosco said. “And if there was one night to make mental toughness an idea, this was the night to do it. There is so much to be proud of.”
The win gives Bosco a victory in his last game as coach. He is leaving for an insurance job in Tennessee.
“The fact that God had this in his plan for these three years for me, my wife and assistant coaches is humbling,” Bosco said. “I have so much to be thankful for.”
The match started almost 90 minutes late because the Chapin and South Aiken girls championship game went into penalty kicks. Then it was delayed 40 minutes because of lightning and was played in a downpour in the second half.
Nothing seemed to faze the Eagles, who were dominant in the playoffs. Chapin outscored its opponents 25-1 in the postseason.
“That’s what coach would tell us: Focus and discipline and we would win,” said Cooper Woodham, the Region 5-4A Player of the year. “Despite the rain, the delays and the awkward timing, we kept our composure. That was huge and what won us the match.”
Woodham scored on a blast from 20 yards to give Chapin a 1-0 in the ninth minute. It was Woodham’s third goal of the year.
The Eagles made it 2-0 on an own goal in the 47th minute. From there, the Eagles played dominating defense and limited Eastside’s opportunities.
Sailor Chason picked up the win in goal for the Eagles.
