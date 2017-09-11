Zion Williamson announces dates for two official visits

Zion Williamson announced the dates for two of his official visits next month.
The Spartanburg Day senior and No. 2 ranked prospect for the Class of 2018 wrote in his blog for USA Today that he will make an official visit to Duke on Oct. 22 and UCLA on Oct. 27. Williamson said added he will set up more visits soon.
Williamson made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday for the Auburn football game and attended South Carolina basketball game in February.
“Once I feel like I’ve found the college and it feels right for me and my family I’m just gonna announce it,” Williamson wrote in his blog. “I don’t really have a timetable for my decision. It’s just whenever it feels right!”
Williamson will have several in-home visits this week including with South Carolina, his step father told to Phil Kornblut. Duke and Kentucky were scheduled for Monday but were postponed because of weather. Kansas and North Carolina are set for Tuesday. UCLA will visit Wednesday and the Gamecocks set for Thursday.
Williamson averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds per game in helping Spartanburg Day to its second straight SCISA 2A title last season.
