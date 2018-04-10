Frank Martin's son lands in-state scholarship offer

A familiar name has landed a scholarship offer from an in-state school.
Brandon Martin, the son of South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin, announced on Twitter Monday night he has been offered by USC Upstate.
Brandon played this past season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut after previously playing at Cardinal Newman High in Columbia. Brandon is in the class of 2018.
"Blessed to receive an offer from USC Upstate," he said in a tweet.
USC Upstate hired Dave Dickerson as its new head coach last month.
Dickerson had been working for the Utah Jazz and previously worked as the associated head coach at Ohio State under Thad Matta for seven seasons.
The Spartans are in the Atlantic Sun conference and finished 7-25 last season.
