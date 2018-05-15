Lancaster ends A.C. Flora boys' golf championship streak at eight

A.C. Flora's boys golf team had its championship streak end Tuesday.
Lancaster shot a tournament-low 296 and won the Class 4A championship by 10 shots at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. A.C. Flora, which started the day one shot back of Lancaster, shot a 308 and finished third with a total of 613. The Falcons were looking to add to their state record with a ninth consecutive title.
A.C. Flora’s Nic Poole finished tied for second with a 146 and earned all-state honors. Wren’s Brendan Masters was medalist with a 144.
In Class 5A, Lexington finished fifth and Blythewood eighth. Lexington’s Dillon Hite earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish. Gaffney used a record-setting effort to win the championship at Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.
The Indians shot a 549 and finished 28 shots ahead of Boiling Springs. The 549 broke the 36-hole scoring record mark by Riverside (568). Clemson commit and Gaffney golfer Zack Gordon shot a course-record 62 on his way to a 16-under 128 to break Bill Haas’ 36-hole mark of 136.
In Class 3A, Mid-Carolina (683) finished sixth and Gilbert (709) was 10th. Bishop England (652) won by two shots over May River. Chapman’s Jacob Bridgeman (142) was medalist. Mid-Carolina’s PJ Jacobs (157) and Gilbert’s Blake Dimsdale (159) made all-state.
Class 5A
Team Scores: Gaffney 549; Boiling Springs 577; Rock Hill 583; Wando 601; Lexington 604; Dorman 607; Fort Mill 611; Blythewood 616; James Island 621; Nation Ford 623; Sumter 637; Wade Hampton 637; Summerville 639; River Bluff 650; Woodmont 653; Dutch Fork 655
All-State (Top 10 and ties): Zack Gordon (Gaf) 128; Seth Taylor (Gaf) 130; Harrison Corbin (BS) 139; Chris Forternberry (CF) 139; Nathan Franks (Dorman) 142; Nick Mayfield (RH) 142; Dillon Hite (Lex) 143; Trent Phillips (BS) 143; Austin Mosher (Wando) 143; Onterio Jones (Mau) 144.
Class 4A
Team Scores: Lancaster 600; Myrtle Beach 610; A.C. Flora 613; Hartsville 616; Wren 622; Hilton Head 629; Beaufort 636; Greenville 637; North Myrtle Beach 638; Eastside 640; St. James 643; Blue Ridge 645; Chapin 654; Travelers Rest 661; Airport 666; South Aiken 66
All-State: Brandon Masters, Wren 144; Nic Poole, AC Flora 146; Mason Tucker, Lancaster 146; Holden Grigg, MB 147; Matthew Griego, NMB 148; Chandler Casey, NMB 148’; Levi Moody, Travelers Rest 148; Tommy Holloway, Beaufort 149; Grainger Howle, Darlington 149; Doc Jarman, MB 149
Class 3A
Team Scores: Bishop England 652, May River 654; Woodruff 658; Chapman 667; Palmetto 671; Mid-Carolina 683; West-Oak 687; Waccamaw 693; Aynor 701; Gilbert 709; Walhalla 715; Pendleton 717; Camden 720; Hanaha 723; Brookland-Cayce 739; Manning 756
All-State (Top 10 and ties): Jacob Bridgeman (Chap) 142; Drew Weary (MR) 151; Austin Scott (BE) 153; Brandon McBride (MR) 154; Daniel Brasington (Wo) 154; Trey Howard (Wood) 156; PJ Jacobs (MC) 157; Braeden Barnett (Aynor) 157; Ethan Holcombe (Chap) 158; Blake Dimsdale (Gil) 159; Jackson Whitfield (Pen) 159; Jake Snelgrove (H) 159
