North Carolina transfer Jalek Felton sets decision timeline

Jalek Felton is getting close to making a college choice.
The former North Carolina and Gray Collegiate standout posted on his Twitter page that he will be announcing his college choice next month.
“Stay tuned decision day next month,” Felton said.
South Carolina is one of the schools interested in Felton, who announced on March 1 he was withdrawing from the University of North Carolina. The school suspended the former SC Gatorade Player of the Year, and he wasn’t able to participate in any university activities. Because of federal privacy laws, that is the extent to which UNC said it could comment.
Other schools that showed interested in Felton included Georgetown, Clemson, and St. John’s. Wherever Felton lands, he will have to sit out a year because of NCAA transfer rules.
The Gamecocks have two scholarships left to give, assuming Chris Silva and Brian Bowen both come back next season.
Felton played in 22 games this season for UNC and averaged 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game. He had a season-high 15 points against Western Carolina on Dec. 6.
He was a four-star recruit and the No. 30 player in the class of 2017.
