Hometown USC basketball target Juwan Gary sets Top 5 schools list

South Carolina and Clemson are in the final five schools for Gray Collegiate forward Juwan Gary.
Gary announced his final five schools Friday and it includes the Gamecocks, Tigers, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Alabama.
After working diligently on his body and his game last offseason, Gary had his best season in helping Gray Collegiate to its first Class 2A state championship. The forward averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year.
Gary, a four-star prospect, took part in the Next Generation Sunday Program last month in San Antonio. The event was for 24 of the top junior prospects in the country.
Both in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson continue to push hard for Gary and are in regular contact with him. With the recent success of both programs, Gary said it makes more attractive to want to stay in the Palmetto State for his college career.
“Watching them progress and make to big stages, South Carolina in Final Four (last year) and Clemson in Sweet 16 this year is a good look for them,” Gary said in March. “Both coaching staffs say I am a priority and would be good fit for them. But at the same time, they are pushing me to my limit.”
Gary plans on visiting North Carolina State in the summer and Alabama and Virginia Tech have recently gotten in the mix for him. He is playing this summer for Team United (NC) on the Nike EYBL circuit.
