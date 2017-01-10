Gray Collegiate’s Felton among Midlands players nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

Gray Collegiate’s Jalek Felton was among the six Midlands high school basketball players nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game which was released Tuesday.
Felton, a North Carolina signee, is the top-ranked prospect in South Carolina for the Class of 2017 and has scored more than 2,000 points in his high school career. If he is selected, he will join his uncle Raymond who played in the 2002 game and is a point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Rosters for the boys and girls games will be announced Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on ESPNU. More than 700 players are nominated and a total 24 boys and 24 boys will be picked for the game which will be March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.
Other Midlands boys’ nominees included Dutch Fork’s Jordan Davis and Cardinal Newman’s Christiaan Jones. Davis, a Dayton signee, recently became Dutch Fork’s all-time leading scorer and is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.
Jones signed to play at Stetson and is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds a game.
Manning’s Michael Cooper, Jalen White and Khalid Lackings were the other boys nominees.
On the girls’ side Dreher’s Jaelynn Murray and Kam Lemon and Lower Richland’s Kameron Roach were nominated. Murray, a North Carolina signee is averaging 24.8 points and 11.1 rebounds a game.
Lemon and Roach both are injured and have yet to play this season.
Comments