Keenan’s Tariq Simmons to play basketball at The Citadel

For the second straight week, a Midlands basketball player committed to play at The Citadel.
Keenan all-state guard Tariq Simmons committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday . He joins Ridge View’s Kaiden Rice, who announced his decision last week.
"It just felt like it’s the best decision for me," Simmons said. "After basketball, I’m going to still have a life to live and I think The Citadel can help me be successful on and off the court."
Simmons, who likely play point guard in college, also had offers from Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, James Madison, S.C. State, Stephn F. Austin, Georgia Southern and Wofford. He said he still might visit JMU but isn’t sure yet.
The 6-foot-2 Simmons has been a four-year varsity player for Keenan and is averaging 17.4, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.
