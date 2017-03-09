Hoops Festival changes sites so big crowd can see Zion Williamson

Because of the larger than anticipated crowds, the location of Saturday’s South Carolina Hoops Festival has been moved from Heathwood Hall to Irmo High School.
Heathwood Hall’s capacity is around 1,100 while Irmo’s is at 3,400.
The move was mainly done to accommodate the large crowd expected for the Boys’ Junior Showcase, which will include Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson, who is ranked No. 1 by 247Sports in Class of 2018.
Williamson’s games have attracted large crowds throughout the season and sold out two of his three contests earlier this year at the Chick-fil-A Classic. More than 2,000 fans witnessed his final three playoff games at the Sumter Civic Center last month.
The S.C. Hoops festival will feature four games. The Capital City All-Star games will be held for top seniors boys and girls from Columbia area. The Junior Boys and Girls Showcase will have some of the top juniors from across the state.
Tickets for the event are $10 and only South Carolina Basketball Coaches passes will be accepted. The first game tips off at noon with the Boys’ Junior Showcase starting around 5:30 p.m.
With Heathwood not hosting SC Hoops Festival, it will host SCISA/GISA Boys and Girls All-Star games beginning at noon. The games orginially were scheduled to be played at Ben Lippen.
