Bol Bol comes off the bench to lead Findlay Prep past St. Paul in Chick-fil-A Classic

Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington Sr. made it known early that playing time isn’t guaranteed despite the Pilots’ lofty rankings in the national polls.
Washington brought Bol Bol, the No. 3 ranked player in the 2018 class by 247 Sports, off the bench in Findlay Prep’s 84-62 victory Thursday afternoon against St. Paul at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
It’s the first time that’s happened this season, and Washington was pleased with the result. Bol, the 7-foot-3 Oregon commitment, was efficient by scoring 24 points with nine rebounds in 15 minutes.
“To me, he’s just one of 12 players. It’s important that he understands this is a team and you have to play hard all the time and he showed tonight he can play hard,” Washington said. “No minutes here for anybody is given, they’re all earned, so he earned those 15 minutes tonight.”
Bol, the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, was OK with coming off the bench. He made the most of his minutes against Paul VI, the 20th ranked team in the country by USA Today.
“I was just excited to play, so when I got out there I wanted to play as hard as I could,” Bol said.
It wasn’t just the Bol show. The Pilots are ranked No. 4 by USA Today and showed why. Texas Tech commitment Kyler Edwards added 15 points and six assists, Arkansas commitment Reggie Chaney scored 14 points and Jack Schwietz provided another spark off the bench with 12 points and three steals.
Findlay Prep shot 63.6 percent for the game and a blistering 73.9 percent in the second half.
“We’re a really balanced team,” Washington said. “We can shoot the ball, yet we have 7-footers. Our philosophy is to play inside-out. That’s what we strive to do. If we do that, they double inside, then we can knock down the jumper. This game, we had it clicking.”
The Pilots have two other Division I recruits – Connor Vanover, another 7-foot-3 post player, who is committed to Memphis and Nathan Mensah, a San Diego State commit.
The Pilots will face IMG Academy, the No. 8 team ranked by USA Today, at 5:25 pm Friday. IMG Academy defeated Huntington Prep, the No. 9 team in the country, 74-71 in overtime earlier on Thursday.
“It’s a lot of great teams,” Bol said. “Hopefully, we can play good and beat IMG (Saturday) and maybe play Oak Hill. It’s a really hard tournament. Every game is a tough one.”
Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary won the Slam Dunk Contest over Keldon Johnson of Oak Hill. They both had perfect scores of 30 in the finals, but Gary won the dunk-off with another score of 30.
Trey Wertz of Providence Day School won the Three-Point Shootout by scoring 13 points in the final. He scored 16 in the first round. He narrowly edged out Josiah Freeman for the championship.
