Former Gamecock to lead Richland Northeast basketball program

Richland Northeast went with a familiar face to fill its basketball coaching vacancy.
Former Lower Richland and South Carolina standout Jo Jo English was named RNE's new coach Friday. He replaces Lucas Hargrove, who resigned earlier this month, and will be the Cavaliers' third coach in three seasons.
"We are very excited about Jo Jo taking over a boys’ basketball program," RNE athletic director Gary Fulmer said. "Not only has he participated on state championship teams as a player, he has also been coach of one. We look forward to see what great things he can do here at Richland Northeast."
English was out of coaching last year but was an assistant at Catawba College for two years 2015-2017 and was head coach at Sumter High for two seasons prior to that. He led the Gamecocks to the 2015 Class 4A state title. It was Sumter’s first state title in 30 years.
As a player, English was part of two title teams at Lower Richland and scored 1,439 points during his college career at South Carolina. After college, English played 10 years professionally in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves and in the Continental Basketball Association with the Tri-City Chinooks, the LaCrosse Catbirds and the Pittsburg Piranhas. He also played overseas in Australia, Philippines, Turkey, Israel, and France.
The Cavaliers went 1-18 this season and haven't had a winning season since 2013.
