Five South Carolina basketball players make latest Rivals Top 150

Five players from South Carolina were listed in the latest Rivals’ 150 for Class of 2019 basketball rankings released Wednesday.
All of the players have interest or offers from both in-state schools Clemson and South Carolina.
Porter-Gaud’s Josiah James is the highest ranked of those players at No. 15. James is the third-ranked point guard for the class.
“If we're talking upside, his is probably as high or higher than any point guard in the 2019 class. Pushing 6-foot-6 he has great size for a point guard, is a very good athlete, and has a really good feel for making plays,” Rivals analyst Dan McDonald said. “He plays with such great poise and never seems to be in a hurry and never gets sped up by pressure. We've been aggressive with our ranking of him for almost a year now, and I feel really good about that as we see more of him.”
Others on the list include Lower Richland’s Christian Brown (No. 29), Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary (No. 59), York Prep’s DJ Burns (No. 91) and Ridge View’s Malcolm Wilson (No. 121). Wilson moved up 23 spots since the last rankings and is becoming a hot name on the recruiting trail.
Syracuse and Georgetown were among the schools to meet with Wilson this week. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing met with him on Wednesday and he is supposed to visit Georgetown soon.
Brown and Gary have been a constant in the rankings since their freshman seasons. Florida, UNLV, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech were among the schools to see Brown this week.
Clemson and South Carolina were among the schools to check in on Gary, the Class 2A Player of the Year, this week. The two schools are recruiting Gary hard and making him a top priority in this recruiting class.
