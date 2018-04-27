Hometown big man hears pitch from NBA legend, out-of-state college

Class of 2019 basketball big man Malcolm Wilson of Ridge View High has drawn the interest of Hall of Fame center and Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing.
The 6-foot-11 Wilson recently had an in-home visit from Ewing. Earlier this week he returned the favor with an unofficial visit to the suburban DC campus.
"The Georgetown visit went well. I saw most of the campus including the athletic facilities, dorms, and business school," Wilson said. "Our conversations (with Ewing) often were about the future if I were at Georgetown. He said many times that he wants to get the program back to how it was when he played and thinks that I can help with that process. Coach Ewing seems like a straightforward guy who cares about the development of his players athletically and academically."
Wilson also has had in-home visits from Clemson and USC, and he has visited both. The Tigers and Gamecocks also are keeping in touch.
"I spoke with both Clemson and South Carolina last weekend," Wilson said. "Both ensure that I don’t forget about them."
Wilson's most recent offer was from Old Dominion. He also has offers from Georgia Tech, VCU, Hampton and SC State. He does not have any other visits planned at this time.
▪ Per his coach, USC is still interested in bringing in Kaosi Ezeagu of GTA Prep in Canada. Ezeagu (6-foot-10) visited Western Michigan earlier this week and Butler is now showing interest. He had 27 points and 7 rebounds in a recent Canadian all star game.
▪ USC target Devonte Bandoo (6-foot-3) of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas is taking his official visit to Baylor, which started Thursday.
