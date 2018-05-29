Josiah James adds a new offer; USC, Clemson doing their best to keep him in-state

Porter-Gaud point guard Josiah James recently added an offer from Georgetown to his list.
The Hoyas join South Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Duke, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The Gamecocks and Tigers are doing their best to make sure this national prospect doesn't leave the state.
"They are having similar messages where they feel he's a high priority," said Porter Gaud coach John Pearson. "They feel like he's a kid that can come to their school and give a boost to their program, be one of those in-state faithful school kids. They view him as important to the program."
As the Gamecocks and Tigers try to fend off those outsiders, they also are trying to out do each other. Thus far Pearson does not see much of a separation.
"He has a great relationship with both coaching staffs," Pearson said. "He likes both coaching staffs a lot. They show him great interest. They like him. I think they are doing a tremendous job recruiting. He's very happy both schools are showing him this kind of interest."
Recruiters from USC, Clemson, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Ohio State and Florida State were through the school during the evaluation period. James has not made any recent visits because of his AAU schedule and his commitment to USA Basketball that could run through June 17. And Pearson does not expect him to shorten his list until after the July evaluation period.
"He's really still in a mode where he just wants to play and win as many games as he can and have fun with his teammates," he said. "I do know that the recruitment aspect of it is, you know, overwhelming, and is starting to affect him a little bit, not in bad way, but I think he is thinking about shaving off some schools and start to focus on a couple of schools."
Pearson said James will take some unofficial visits and then schedule his official visits once he cuts his list.
