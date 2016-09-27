S.C. Prep Writers High School football poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Northwestern
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Boiling Springs
5. Westside
6. Spartanburg
7. Gaffney
8. Dorman
9. Sumter
10. Blythewood
Others receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Clover, Greenwood
Class 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Ridge View
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Cane Bay
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Greer
9. South Aiken
10. Richland Northeast
Others receiving votes: Union County, North Augusta, Hilton Head Island, Chapin, Lancaster
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Fairfield Central
4. Bishop England
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Chapman
7. Woodruff
8. Gilbert
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Newberry
Others receiving votes: Lake City, Broome, Powdersville, Chester
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt;
3. Cheraw
4. Barnwell
5. Southside Christian
6. Calhoun County
7. Saluda
8. Allendale-Fairfax
9. Lee Central
T10. Blacksburg
T10. Batesburg-Leesville
Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Chesterfield, Liberty, Andrews, Andrew Jackston
Class 1A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. Lewisville
4. McBee
5. Cross
6.Hemingway
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Williston-Elko
9. Baptist Hill
10. C.E. Murray
Others receiving votes: St. John's, Bethune-Bowman, Ridge Spring-Monetta
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
