September 27, 2016 6:31 PM

S.C. Prep Writers High School football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Northwestern

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Boiling Springs

5. Westside

6. Spartanburg

7. Gaffney

8. Dorman

9. Sumter

10. Blythewood

Others receiving votes: T.L. Hanna, Clover, Greenwood

Class 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Ridge View

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Cane Bay

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Greer

9. South Aiken

10. Richland Northeast

Others receiving votes: Union County, North Augusta, Hilton Head Island, Chapin, Lancaster


 

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Fairfield Central

4. Bishop England

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Chapman

7. Woodruff

8. Gilbert

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Newberry

Others receiving votes: Lake City, Broome, Powdersville, Chester

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt;

3. Cheraw

4. Barnwell

5. Southside Christian

6. Calhoun County

7. Saluda

8. Allendale-Fairfax

9. Lee Central

T10. Blacksburg

T10. Batesburg-Leesville

Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Chesterfield, Liberty, Andrews, Andrew Jackston

Class 1A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. Lewisville

4. McBee

5. Cross

6.Hemingway

7. Blackville-Hilda

8. Williston-Elko

9. Baptist Hill

10. C.E. Murray

Others receiving votes: St. John's, Bethune-Bowman, Ridge Spring-Monetta

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

